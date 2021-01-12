Fans, colleagues mourn death of SA actor Lindiwe Ndlovu

The award-winning performer's death was confirmed by her agent on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Fans and colleagues are shocked at the passing of respected South African actor Lindiwe Ndlovu.

The award-winning performer's death was confirmed by her agent on Monday night.

She died at her home yesterday morning.

Ndlovu had starred in several television productions, including Generations, Ifalakhe and Lockdown.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device