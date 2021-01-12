I kept quiet about meetings with Tony Gupta - former Eskom manager Nteta

Ayanda Nteta said Vusi Mboweni had requested weekly reports on progress with coal contracts but she did not know where the information was going to, or who had asked for it.

CAPE TOWN - A former senior manager at Eskom has on Monday described how she kept quiet about two meetings she had with Tony Gupta at the family’s Saxonwold residence because of a toxic work environment and a lack of trust of her seniors.

Dr Ayanda Nteta is in the witness stand at the Zondo commission of inquiry for the second day. She worked at Eskom in fuel resourcing and primary energy between 2012 and 2018, when she resigned before disciplinary proceedings against her could begin.

Nteta said she did not know where her line manager, primary coal general manager Vusi Mboweni, stood – and this was why she did not inform him about the two occasions when she met Gupta in Saxonwold to discuss coal contracts.

Nteta said Mboweni had requested weekly reports on progress with coal contracts but she did not know where the information was going to, or who had asked for it. She said there was a lack of trust in Eskom.

“I did not know where he stood, I was uncomfortable about it. So, I did not know… whether, even if he was aware, I did not know – but I did not feel comfortable and I did not feel safe.”

Nteta said Mboweni received a PwC report recommending the coal supply agreement with the Gupta-owned Tegeta company be brought up to standard, but could not say whether he had read it.

Nteta went to meet Tony Gupta the second time he asked because she wanted to get him to tell Tegeta’s CEO to stop obstructing Eskom’s efforts to sort out the agreement, which had been put together in 48 hours and had grammatical errors.

