Diko could be fired for failing to declare financial interests to employer

The Public Service Financial Disclosure framework makes it clear that senior public servants have to disclose all their registrable interests no later than 30 April each year.

JOHANNESBURG - Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko could be fired from her post depending on the severity of the implications of her failure to declare her financial interests to her employer.

The Presidency issued a statement at the weekend, stating that although Diko had been cleared of wrongdoing over the personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raised concerns over her undeclared financial interests.

READ: Ramaphosa to initiate disciplinary process against his spokesperson, Diko

Diko has been on a leave of absence for nearly six months now after it emerged that the Gauteng government had awarded her husband, Madzikane, a multimillion-rand tender to provide personal protective equipment.

This decision was reversed and the money was never paid.

The Public Service Financial Disclosure framework makes it clear that senior public servants have to disclose all their registrable interests no later than 30 April each year.

The interests vary from shares, directorships, ownership and extra income among others.

ALSO READ: Diko's professional future in limbo

While it is not yet known what interests the SIU flagged in their investigation of Diko, the regulations are clear that anyone found in contravention must be charged with misconduct.

The sanctions however differ based on various factors.

Public policy specialist Dale McKinley explains the different scenarios: "If criminal activity is uncovered in the process, then the individual could face liability of criminal charges and obviously that is quite rare but that is a possibility."

Meanwhile, the Presidency has said it has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Diko over the SIU findings.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device