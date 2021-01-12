DA wants clarity from Ramaphosa on acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said that it wanted clarity from President Cyril Ramaphosa on his latest vaccine promises.

The party said that while it welcomed the announcement that 20 million vaccines have been secured, the details were very vague.

It's calling on Ramaphosa to explain where the vaccine doses would be coming from and when they would arrive in South Africa.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said: “Every resource in government has to get to marshal towards getting a hold of the vaccine. It is very clear that government dropped the ball, that’s why South Africa is at the back of the queue for the vaccine, but we have to use every bit of influence now to get a hold of the vaccine.”

