COVID-19: Travellers at Lebombo Border grow impatient after SA borders closed

In his address to the nation on Monday night, Ramaphosa revealed that the country will close 20 land borders until 15 February as South Africa tries to claw back on soaring COVID-19 cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Scores of travellers are on Tuesday waiting at the Lebombo Border between Mozambique and South Africa as it remains closed for arrivals following the announcement of new regulations by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

There are concerns that snaking queues at the some of the country's popular ports of entry could become super spreader events.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza is visiting the Lebombo Border on Tuesday.

He is also inspecting forces deployed along the borderline but despite this intervention, some are still crossing into the country illegally.

This immigration official is at the post and has been trying to calm the crowd that’s becoming increasingly impatient.

“South African citizen, people with permanent residency and mineworkers would be allowed to go home. But people travelling for tourism, shopping and all that cannot be allowed to go even if they have their coronavirus tests results."

