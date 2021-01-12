CoCT condemns Khayelitsha community's attack on law enforcement officers

On Sunday, a man who was found in possession of tik tried evading arrest and then called on community members for help. Bystanders hurled stones at the men in blue, leaving them with injuries.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha man is expected in court this week for allegedly inciting violence against two metro police officers during a drug arrest.

The officers were pelted with stones and the patrol vehicle was damaged during the incident on Sunday.

The City of Cape Town has condemned the latest attack on law enforcement officials.

The suspect was eventually arrested and charged.

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith was left outraged by the incident.

"The people involved in this attack are the very same people who will need assistance tomorrow or next week yet they see no problem with attacking and alienating the very people who risk their lives daily to create a safer environment for our communities."

Firefighters in Wynberg were attacked while extinguishing a blaze last month, while paramedics have increasingly been victims of violent crime in recent months.

