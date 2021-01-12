After tears & night vigils remain barred, says Dlamini-Zuma

She said the banning of other public engagements including religious, political and traditional gatherings was brought on by the sudden increase in cases and deaths linked to COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday said a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and deaths was the reason why government decided to ban all social, political, traditional and religious gatherings.

She made the remarks earlier during a briefing by members of the national command council.

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would remain on adjusted level three of the lockdown, the alcohol ban remains, and that land borders would be closed until 15 February

Dlamini-Zuma said only funerals were permitted in restricted forms under the current lockdown level; after tears and night vigils remain barred.

She said the banning of other public engagements including religious, political and traditional gatherings was brought on by the sudden increase in cases and deaths linked to COVID-19.

“But because people have to go back to work, they travel early and that’s why the curfew has been moved back to 5 am.”

Dlamini-Zuma also explained the rationale behind reducing the curfew currently in place by one hour.

“We’re seeing a sharp rise, not only in infections but also in hospitalisations and in the number of people who are losing their lives.”

Some of these changes will be in place until 15 February after which the national command council will review the restrictions.

