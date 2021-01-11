Zondo wants CA who headed Alexkor auditing committee summoned

The state capture commission has on Monday heard how Scarlet Sky Investments had no prior experience in diamond mining and that even after it was appointed, no beneficiation was done.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo wants a chartered accountant who headed the risk and audit committee of state-run diamond miner, Alexkor, to explain why allegations against Gupta-linked Scarlet Sky Investments were never investigated.

Monday's hearings are based on evidence from Alexkor's long term contractor Gavin Craythorne.



Monday’s hearings are based on evidence from Alexkor’s long term contractor Gavin Craythorne.

Last week, he claimed he was locked out and his contract was cancelled when he asked who was behind Scarlet Sky Investments.

Zondo appeared shocked again on Monday to hear that the board of Alexkor never took allegations against Scarlet Sky Investments seriously.

“Here is a very serious allegation made that SSI had no track record in the diamond industry, they are supposed to investigate that, they are supposed to say 'we have investigated and we have found it to be true or not true'. They say nothing about it.”

Zondo said someone must answer. He asked: "Who is reflected as the author of the report?”

Craythorne responded: "Ms M Lehobayi, chairperson of the audit and risk committee.”

Zondo then added that: "She is a chartered accountant; we need to have an affidavit from her explaining this report. All attempts must be made for her to be called to give evidence.”

The commission heard that the company did no beneficiation for the state-owned enterprise while it was appointed.

