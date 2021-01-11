20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Zondo inquiry hears Alexkor-related evidence

Witness Gavin Craythorne is a long-term contractor to Alexkor and to a mining joint venture between Alexkor and the Alexander Bay community.

A screengrab of Gavin Craythorne testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on 11 January 2021.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into state capture is on Monday hearing mining-related evidence from Gavin Craythorne, a long-term contractor to Alexkor and to a mining joint venture between Alexkor and the Alexander Bay community.

Timeline

