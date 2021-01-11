WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa gives update on COVID regulations

The address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet in the past few days.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday night addressing the country on developments around the coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet in the past few days.

South Africa is currently under level three lockdown with restrictions including a 9 pm to 6 am curfew, ban on alcohol sales and mandatory wearing of masks in public.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa gives update on COVID-19 regulations

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.