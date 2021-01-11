Safta award-winning actor Lindiwe Ndlovu dies

Safta award-winning actor Lindiwe Ndlovu has died, according to a statement released by her agency.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Film and Television Award-winning actor Lindiwe Ndlovu has died, according to a statement released by her agency, Gaenor Artiste Management.

The 44-year-old actor passed away in her home on Monday, 11 January.

"It is with heavy hearts and unimaginable sadness that we bring you the news of Lindiwe Thembekani Ndlovu passing in her home this morning," the company said.

"To us, Lindiwe was family but to many she was so much more. An unsung incredible actress who will leave a huge space in the creative world of acting," Gaenor continued.

Some of her notable work includes her roles on Mzansi Magic's hit series Lockdown, TV drama Ifalakhe and movies such as _eHostela, Little One _and Safari.

"Her career has been long and full of industry accolades and performances. By far her greatest achievement was receiving her Safta award," the statement read. Ndlovu was presented her Safta Best Actress in a feature film award by veteran US actor Samuel L. Jackson

Ndlovu was also a theatre actor, with a number of her plays showing at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg, as the statement explained.

"Lindiwe's love for the stage is reflected in the many productions she gave her heart and soul to."

The company extended condolences to her loved ones.

"What we will remember most is her love and unwavering dedication to her friends and family. She had a larger than life presence that was undeniably infectious to those who loved her," said Gaenor. "Lindiwe was part of the fabric of Gaenor Artist Management and things will just not be the same without her."

