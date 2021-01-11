Ramaphosa must deal with 'those close to him' first in fight against corruption

The Presidency has not indicated a possible date for the internal procedures while Diko remains on leave.

JOHANNESBURG - Analysts on Monday said if African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa wants to make good on his promises and truly tackle corruption in the party he leads, he had to do so with a clean slate.

They say that would include dealing with his own spokesperson Khusela Diko at the Union Buildings.

The Presidency announced that while the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) did not find any evidence linking Diko to corruption during its probe, it did raise concerns regarding her duty to disclose all her financial interests.



Diko has been on a leave of absence for nearly six months now after it emerged that the Gauteng government had awarded her husband, Madzikane, a multimillion-rand tender to provide personal protective equipment.

This decision was reversed, and the money was never paid but Bandile Masuku lost his job as Gauteng Health MEC because of the scandal and is challenging the SIU findings against him.



Independent analyst Mighti Jamie said while no evidence of corruption had been found against Diko, failing to act on concerns raised by the SIU would create problems for Ramaphosa in the future.

Jamie said this would also affect how he fights against those implicated in wrongdoing in the ANC.

“And if he has to navigate the public perceptions around the ANC’s handling of corruption, he would have to also be seen to be handling the implicated people who are around him.”

Another independent analyst Ralph Mathekga has questioned the credibility of the entire process, describing it as the oldest trick in politics.

He believes the latest development is a way to manage the situation.

Mathekga argued that in such a matter, other government institution should look into Diko instead of the president’s office.

“There is a sanction that states that one can no longer return to their job.”

