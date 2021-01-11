Ocean View CPF appeals for permanent law enforcement base to tackle gang crime

Ocean View is one of numerous communities across the Western Cape that is buckling under ongoing gang violence.

CAPE TOWN - The Ocean View Community Policing Forum (CPF) on Sunday said they wanted permanent law enforcement base in the community to tackle crime.

During the festive season, warring gangsters attacked each other. This resulted in the death of a man, another was wounded, vehicles were torched and a home damaged.

Since then, additional law enforcement resources have been deployed to the area in a bid to restore calm.

A flare-up in gang violence over the festive season spurred the Ocean View CPF to approach the City of Cape Town, requesting a permanent and dedicated law enforcement base.

CPF chair Mansoor Ishmail said since law enforcement officers were deployed in the community, it had been relatively quiet.

“Due to a lack of police staff at our station and with law enforcement being in the area, I know that the crime will drop.”

He said he wanted their deployed to be permanent.

“Law enforcement is not just supposed to be for Ocean View – it would be for Masiphumelele, Kommetjie and Scarborough, so it would be a benefit for all of us.”

While the CPF has not formally met with City bosses as yet, it is on a fact-finding mission in the hopes of presenting a proposal to authorities soon.

