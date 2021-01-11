Namakwa District in Northern Cape now a potential COVID-19 hotspot

Provincial health officials said coronavirus infections were rising in all the province’s districts.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape’s Namakwa District has become a potential COVID-19 hotspot.

They've blamed those who haven't been sticking to lockdown restrictions and health safety protocols. A total of 3,675 active COVID-19 cases have been registered in the Northern Cape.

From 31 December 2020 until 5 January this year, 1,208 new cases were picked up.

Over this period, the province recorded an average daily test positivity rate of 28%.

In the Namaqua District, a test positivity rate of 55% has been recorded, meaning more than half of the people who’ve been tested contracted COVID-19. 1,397 active coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the district.

Provincially there's been an increase of 41% rise in patients requiring hospitalisation over the past two weeks.

Figures reveal that 444 COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the province while more than 23,500 people have recovered.

