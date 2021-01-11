Mediclinic Southern Africa appeals for volunteers

The hospital group says it's looking for people with skills ranging from clinical to administrative.

CAPE TOWN - As a result of increased demand on medical facilities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mediclinic Southern Africa is in need of volunteers to ease the burden.

The hospital group on Monday said it was looking for people with skills ranging from clinical to administrative.

Positive experiences with volunteers at its Vergelegen Hospital in Somerset West prompted officials to roll this model out to many of its other medical centres.

Mediclinic's Dr Amelia Brink said volunteers would be given a clear explanation of their role and responsibilities.

“We had asked for psychologists and registered counsellors to please volunteer their time and sit in the tea rooms and identify the staff that are in dire need of help and to talk it through. The response we’ve had has been overwhelming.”

South Africa is battling to contain the spread of the virus, with more than 17,000 infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

The country’s death toll has also passed the grim milestone of 33,000.

