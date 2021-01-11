Makhura: Gauteng must brace for extremely challenging weeks due to COVID

Makhura was speaking at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria earlier on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has warned that the next few weeks will be extremely challenging for the province as the number of coronavirus infections continues to rise.

Since last month, the facility has seen a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 patients.

Makhura said Gauteng was in the eye of the storm of the second wave.

“As Gauteng, we would not support for lockdown restrictions to be lifted but also we don't want a full lockdown. We are in the eye of the storm.”

This morning we are at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane. The facility noted a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 patients since December 2020. Some of the patients are coming from private facilities while others are self- referred from other provinces. pic.twitter.com/FMGigHQprf David Makhura (@David_Makhura) January 11, 2021

Makhura said at this stage, there was no crisis in terms of bed space.

Gauteng has so far reported 333,842 COVID-19 positive cases with 6,170 related deaths.

