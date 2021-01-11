Govt's new mixed-model housing plan raises more questions than answers

The point of the new plan is to move away from providing housing alone, but to put people's fate back into their own hands.

JOHANNESBURG - There are questions around government’s plan to move away from the universal provision of built houses to a mixed model including serviced stands without house structures.

Community organisations said on Sunday they were upset that government did not canvas the opinions of people affected as it moved ahead with a land release programme, while analysts were not positive the plan would work.

The key thrust of government’s plan is to move away from providing only houses and to put people's fate back in their own hands.

“When people have this tenure, they have an address – the financial sector becomes activated - so it provides a stepping stone in upward mobility,” said deputy director general and spearhead of the project, Joseph Leshabane.

The Department of Human Settlements added the provision of serviced stands to its arsenal, acknowledging that providing houses for all the 600,000 people who registered for affordable housing needs was not possible.

To speed up delivery, it would release land with services but no structures so that homeowners can build for themselves.

Shack dwellers movement Abahlali baseMjondolo, which has 82,000 members, welcomed the policy shift but said it was still waiting to hear how the plan would be implemented.

“Our serious concern is the inability of government to consult with Abahlali, to consult with all other stakeholders dealing with the issue of housing and land within the sector. It is very disappointing that they have not given us any details of this programme that will be implemented."

Leshabane explained the department planned to release 200,000 stands in the next two financial years.

“[From] 2020/21 to to 2021/22 we can then produce or prepare 200,000 residential stands. Some people will qualify for the full package, including a house; others for just the land; and others will not qualify; and they can say 'I want to buy the stand'."

Analysts say government should acknowledge that founders of squatter camps know what they look for when they identify land - and they should be part of the conversation.

But political analyst Tinyiko Maluleke said there were many questions yet to be answered.

"The need is for dignity – so will the land be big enough, or will it be these little stokkies of land that we see people being squashed into which will be a formalised squatter camp?"

He was also concerned that people would be shut out.

But Leshabane is more optimistic

“The informal structure that you put up there - I’m talking about a mohukhu (shack) – you can [only] have it for so long. The reason that people don’t invest in their homes in informal settlement is they don’t have security of tenure because they are insecure in that space. So when people are given security of tenure they do amazing things.”

