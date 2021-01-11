Former PSL CEO Trevor Phillips dies

Affectionately known as the “British Bulldog,” Philips served as the head of the league for a two-and-a-half-year period, starting in 1996.

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the passing of its first chief executive officer, Trevor Phillips.

He then returned for another spell in charge starting in 2002, until 2007.

Confirming his passing, a PSL statement said, “it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Trevor “British Bulldog” Phillips, the first Chief Executive Officer of the Premier Soccer League".

"The NSL executive committee conveys its heartfelt condolences to Mr. Phillips’ family, more particularly, his wife Stella and his children Mark and Sharon."

The PSL will observe a moment of silence ahead of this week’s DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures.