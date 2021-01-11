EFF to report Cele to PP for involvement in suspension of Jacobs

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has described Cele’s role in the saga involving the suspension of crime intelligence boss Peter Jacobs and five others as a classic case of how politicians often undermined investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - After opening a case of political interference and defeating the ends of justice against Police Minister Bheki Cele, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it would now take its complaint to the Public Protector (PP).

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has on Monday described Cele’s role in the saga involving the suspension of crime intelligence boss Peter Jacobs and five others as a classic case of how politicians often undermined investigations.

He opened charges against Cele in Sunnyside on Monday morning.

Cele halted Police Commissioner Kehla Sithole’s attempts to suspended the six who have been accused of using the secret service account to purchase personal protective equipment.

A High Court ruling last week affirmed the suspensions.

Ndlozi said it was correct of Sithole to suspend Jacobs as it kept him far from investigations and that Cele had no right to give an instruction to stop this.

“Paragraph 76 of the judgment is very clear; the minister has no role in the employment and related details within the SAPS. His role is to provide police policy, political direction in relation to the issue of policing in South Africa.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.