Boy (12) dies after falling 12 storeys in Durban

Paramedics arrived on the scene in Durban on Monday morning to find the child lying in the garden of the block of flats.

JOHANNESBURG - A 12-year-old boy has died after falling 12 storeys at a block of flats in Morningside, Durban.

The circumstances surrounding the tragedy are still unclear, but it’s understood authorities are conducting investigations on the scene.

