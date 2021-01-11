Basic Education Dept confident matric marking will be completed on time

The matric marking process rolls into the second week today, where more than 45,000 assessors have been hard at work at 177 centres nationwide.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department on Monday said it was confident the 2020 matric marking process would be completed on time.

However, the mammoth task has proven to be challenging for the department especially amidst the COVID-19 second wave of infections.

The department said the marking process for the 2020 matric class is on track, with senior officials insisting the entire process would be completed on time.

This despite the fact that around 170 assessors tested positive for the coronavirus over the last few days.

The majority of cases were recorded the Eastern Cape.

In addition to the positive cases, thousands of assessors pulled out of the marking process over COVID-19 fears.

The Department’s Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said, “The possibility of the impact of this was discussed as early as March and provinces made provision for it. They made sure their reserve lists catered for much more numbers than they ordinarily do, and it has shown so far that there is no crisis at all in getting markers replaced.”

The department added it would continue to closely monitor the marking process with a special focus on health and safety due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Matric exam results are expected to be released in early February.

