5 due in PE court for rape, murder of EC teen

Patronicia Jordaan is alleged to have been in the company of a dozen men at a known drug den in Helenvale a day after she was reported missing.

CAPE TOWN - Five men were due to appear in Port Elizabeth Magistrates' Court on Monday following the brutal rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Patronicia Jordaan disappeared last Monday. She is alleged to have been in the company of a dozen men at a known drug den in Helenvale a day after she was reported missing.

Her body was found lying in the bushes between Gelvandale and Algoa Park on Thursday with multiple stab wounds.

Her parents identified her body the following day.

According to police, the teenager's alleged to have been gang raped.

Five suspects were arrested.

The police's Priscilla Naidu, said, “All the suspects have gang affiliations and are aged between 18 and 33-years-old. The arrested suspects will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on charges of rape and murder.”

Police confirmed that more arrests were imminent.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.