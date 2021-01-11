20°C / 22°C
339 more COVID fatalities in SA, bringing death toll to 33,163

The Health Department has confirmed more than 17,000 new infections were picked up in the last 24 hours.

A hospital worker and patient with COVID-19 in in the resuscitation room of the COVID-19 ward at Khayelitsha Hospital, about 35km from the centre of Cape Town, on 29 December 2020. Picture: AFP.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Health Department has confirmed that 339 more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19.

These latest fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 33,163.

The department also confirmed more than 17,400 new infections were picked up in the last 24 hours, bringing our known caseload since the start of the pandemic to over 1,23 million.

Gauteng still accounts for the largest provincial concentration of infections - followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

On the recovery front, 966,000 people have so far recuperated.

