3 arrested after violence at illegal Sebokeng church gathering

Congregants clashed with police on Sunday as they tried to disperse the large crowd in Sebokeng and tension escalated into brawls.

JOHANNEBURG - At least 3 people have been arrested after violence erupted at a church gathering.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters, said, “The members responded to reports of an illegal gathering at a church in Sebokeng Zone 7. On arrival, they ordered about 250 congregants to disperse. The group is reported to have defied police and the situation allegedly turned violent.”

The police subsequently fired stun grenades and rubber bullets at the congregants in a bid to disperse them.

Church leaders have called a meeting to discuss the new regulations, claiming government did not consult them about the decision to limit the number of people who attended services.

