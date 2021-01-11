10 suspects found in possession of protected plant species to appear in court

The suspects, who are aged between 24 and 37 years, were arrested in the town by the police's stock theft and endangered species unit this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Ten suspects found in possession of protected plant species will appear in the Upington Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.

The suspects, who are aged between 24 and 37 years, were arrested in Upington by the police's stock theft and endangered species unit this weekend.

The plant species are said to be valued at around R400,000.

The police's Mohale Ramatsebe said: “The commander has commended the police and crime intelligence for the arrest and investigations are continuing.”

