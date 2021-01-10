Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono spends weekend in police custody

Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested on Friday, and accused of communicating falsehoods over a tweet that alleged police brutality.

HARARE - Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono is spending the weekend in police custody following his arrest on Friday on charges of communicating falsehoods.

The journalist was arrested at a time he was self-isolating after coming into contact with people who tested positive for coronavirus in South Africa.

Chin’ono was brought to court on Friday afternoon on the back of a police truck in a white protective suit, mask and cap.

His lawyers say the journalist had been self-isolating at home after two contacts tested positive for COVID-19.

There wasn’t time to complete the hearing because under the current lockdown, even courts have to stop work by 3pm.

But the magistrate ordered that, given the COVID risk he poses, Chin’ono should be kept in his own cell ahead of his next court appearance on Monday.

