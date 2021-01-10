SAHPRA implores against use of ivermectin to treat, prevent COVID

Ivermectin, which is registered for use in the treatment and control of parasites in animals, has been lauded as a ‘miracle treatment’ for COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - As COVID infections rise and the total number of fatalities surpass the 32,000 mark, The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) is pleading with both the public and doctors not to prescribe ivermectin in the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 until its safety and efficacy is verified.

The drug is currently not registered for human use in South Africa, however, the regulatory authority occasionally grants permits for the use of topical ivermectin to treat scabies and head lice.

SAHPRA said there was growing illegal distribution of ivermectin following reports that it is effective in combating COVID-19.

Just this week, a 43-year-old man was arrested at King Shaka International Airport after being found in possession of tablets worth R100,000.

Some medical experts, along with the National Freedom Party and The African Christian Democratic Party, are lobbying for the drug to be approved for use in humans.

However, in a statement the regulatory authority said there simply wasn’t enough data on the effectiveness of the drug.

It said several clinical studies had been undertaken to evaluate ivermectin’s efficiency in treating the COVID-19 infection, but at this stage there still appeared to be no evidence to justify or support the use of the drug.

Larger clinical trials of the drug, however, are ongoing.

