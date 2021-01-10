Sadtu in KZN flag concerns over matric exam marking centres

Matric marking efforts are rolling into their second week, with thousands of assessors toiling away across the country.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal has flagged concerns over matric exam marking centres in the province.

The union said in some cases large numbers of teachers were not provided accommodation.

A lack of accommodation has been an issue in recent years but given the new COVID-related distancing arrangements that limit centre capacity to 50%, the union said it should not have been an issue this time around.

In addition to the accommodation concerns, hundreds of assessors pulled out of the marking process over COVID fears or because they themselves tested positive.

But Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said this was unlikely to affect their deadlines.

“Provinces made provision for it; they made sure their reserve list catered for much more numbers (sic) than they ordinarily do.”

