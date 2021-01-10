Ramaphosa to initiate disciplinary process against his spokesperson, Diko

Khusela Diko took a special leave of absence in July 2020 when accusations emerged that her husband was unlawfully awarded PPE contracts by the Gauteng Health Department.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be initiating an internal disciplinary process against his spokesperson, Khusela Diko.

In a statement released on Sunday, the presidency said Diko failed to disclose her financial interests to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) during its probe into her alleged involvement in a PPE tender scandal.

Diko took a special leave of absence in July 2020 when accusations emerged that her husband was unlawfully awarded PPE contracts by the Gauteng Health Department.

The statement read that, “The SIU has reported that while the corruption component of the investigation is ongoing, the SIU has thus far not obtained any evidence pointing to Diko’s involvement in the awarding of two contracts by the Gauteng Department of Health to Royal Bhaca or in respect of the irregularities identified in respect of such awards.”

During its investigation, the SIU did identify a concern regarding Ms Diko’s duty to disclose all her financial interests.

“On the basis of a referral from the SIU on her failure to disclose her financial interests, the Presidency has decided to initiate an internal disciplinary process against Ms Diko,” the statement continued.

The relevant processes prescribed in the Public Service Regulations and related documents will be triggered and handled by the Acting Director-General of the Presidency, including consideration of whether Diko remained on special leave or is formally suspended pending the disciplinary process.

