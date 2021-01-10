Police fire rubber bullets at congregants in Sebokeng for unlawfully gathering

A group of churches in the community refused to remain closed, forcing officers to fire rubber bullets and stun grenades in a bid to disperse them.

JOHANNESBURG - Police on Sunday fired stun grenades at congregants in the Vaal, south of Johannesburg after some churches in Sebokeng flouted lockdown restrictions.

A group of churches in the community refused to remain closed, forcing officers to fire rubber bullets and stun grenades in a bid to disperse them.

The police arrived to shut the gathering down, however, the confrontation quickly escalated into a clash between law enforcement and worshippers.

Church leaders called a meeting to discuss the new regulations, claiming government did not consult them about the decision to limit the number of people who attend services.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.