Earthlife: Govt's failure to tackle climate change a violation of human rights

JOHANNESBURG - Environmental group Earthlife said government's failure to tackle the effects of climate change represent a violation of human rights due to its impact on the poor and vulnerable.

It said despite South Africa's repeated declarations to address climate change, the state is still proposing further exploitation of coal, gas and oil.

Earthlife Director Makoma Lekalakala said this will not only aggravate the climate situation but also lock the country into a treacherous carbon-intense future.

“We have to hold our government accountable so that the laws regulating emissions that are there should be implemented because currently, there is no will to really implement those regulations that we have in the country,” she said.

