Diko's professional future in limbo

JOHANNESBURG - Khusela Diko's future as the president's spokesperson continues to be in limbo.

Diko will remain on special leave after being linked to COVID-19 tender corruption allegations.

She took a special leave of absence in July last year when accusations emerged that her husband was unlawfully awarded personal protective equipment contracts by the Gauteng Health Department.

The Special Investigating Unit said they had not obtained any evidence pointing to Diko’s involvement in the awarding of contracts by the department to a company owned by her husband.

However, the presidency said it would be initiating an internal disciplinary process against the suspended spokesperson after a probe by the SIU found that she failed to disclose her financial interests.

In a statement, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said though there was no evidence against her so far regarding the awarding of the contracts, the SIU flagged Diko’s non-disclosure of financial interests.

Mthembu added that the process prescribed in the Public Service Regulations include a possible formal suspension.

Meanwhile, Diko, who is also a member of the Gauteng African National Congress Provincial Executive Committee, is also facing disciplinary action from the party over the allegations levelled against her.

