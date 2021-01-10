Body of woman found floating near Sea Point Swimming Pool

Police confirmed that a death inquest case would be opened.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a woman has been discovered floating offshore in the Sea Point area in Cape Town.

Lifeguards found her outside the boundaries of the sea Point Swimming Pool on Sunday morning.

The City of Cape Town’s Zahid Badroodien, said, “(The lifeguards) were patrolling the area at the time and immediately summoned emergency services, who are currently on the scene. There are at the moment no further details and also no further details surrounding the circumstances of the drowning.”

