Basic Education Dept gears up for week 2 of Matric exam marking

Marking got off to a difficult start in some places, with officials scrambling to enlist replacement markers after hundreds pulled out due to fears of COVID infection.

CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education department is gearing up for week two of Matric exam marking.

Marking got off to a difficult start in some places last week, with officials scrambling to enlist replacement markers after hundreds pulled out due to fears of COVID infection.

There are strict distancing protocols in place at assessment centres across the country, but during the first week of marking 170 assessors tested positive.

The Department's Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said this shouldn't affect the progress of marking this coming week as all provinces have made provision for standby assessors.

“The planning of exams is like running a military establishment, like planning for a battlefield. They pay attention to detail and that is coming quite handy in making sure that people who withdrew from marking have now been replaced.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.