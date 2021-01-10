5 men arrested for gang rape, murder of EC teen

The 14-year-old girl disappeared last Monday - her body was found in a bushy area on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested five men in the Eastern Cape, believed to be linked to local gangs, in connection with gang rape and murder of a teenager.

The 14-year-old girl disappeared last Monday - her body was found in a bushy area on Thursday.

Patronicia Jordaan is believed to have been gang raped before she was stabbed to death.

It's alleged the teenager was in the company of 12 men at a drug den last Tuesday night before she was reportedly sexually assaulted.

The police's Priscilla Naidu explained, “At about 03h00 on Wednesday morning, everyone left the house and split up with Ms Jordaan in the company of six males. On Thursday, her body was discovered.”

Her parents identified her body the following day and five men have since been apprehended.

“All suspects have gang affiliations and are aged between 18 and 33-years-old. Further arrests are expected.”

The men are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates' Court on Monday.

