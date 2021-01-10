1,458 arrested over 2 weeks in North West for breaking lockdown rules

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the North West arrested 1,458 suspects since 28 December 2020 for contraventions relating to the Adjusted Level 3 Lockdown regulations.

Through the Safer Festive Season / Operation "Tlotla Molao" in the province, the number of suspects arrested are broken down as follows:

Failure to confine to residences: 625



Being in a public place without / not wearing a mask: 661



Sale, dispensing and distribution of liquor: 115



Failure to close cinemas / restaurants / faith-based institution: 52



Carrying of more than 70% of the licensed capacity for long-distance travel by a bus or taxi service: 2



Exceeding the maximum number of customers and employees by a business: 3



Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena urged members of the community to be disciplined and on their own, comply with the regulations as part of minimising Coronavirus infections.

