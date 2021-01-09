WC health dept detects signs of stabilisation in no of new COVID infections

Provincial Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete said he was pleased that there were already positive signs of stabilisation.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department on Saturday said it was seeing early signs of stabilisation in the number of new COVID-19 infections.

The province currently has about 40,000 active cases.

More than 8,000 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic hit our shores in March last year.

The Western Cape reached its peak this past week and according to senior health officials, it is expected to conclude over the next few days.

“We are seeing early evidence of stabilisation in the number of cases, stabilisation in the number of hospitalisations and oxygen use across the hospitals."

For this reason, the department expected to see a decline in infections in the coming weeks.

Cloete urged Capetonians to, however, continue doing their best bit to stop the spread of the virus.

"It is also clear from international experience that there are risks of a third wave and we should be mindful as we prepare for that."

