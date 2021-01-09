Unisa reduces 2021 intake of first-year students by 20k

It’s understood Minister Blade Nzimande made the request to the university's council.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (Unisa) has reduced its intake of 2021 first year students by 20,000.

The Higher Education Department ordered Unisa to decrease the number to ensure that there was no backlog when the academic year starts in March.

Universities South Africa's Ahmed Bawa said this would have a negative impact for thousands of students trying to get access.

“What it means is that Unisa will be in the position where it’s admitting 20,000 fewer students this year and that of course means there will be consequences in terms of access and that’s a serious, big issue that needs to be dealt with in a more systemic way.”

