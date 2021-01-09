Trade union heads to court over COVID-19 vaccine rollout

This week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize assured the country government’s vaccine procurement and rollout plan is on track.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union solidarity is approaching the courts to try stop government from being the sole buyer of a COVID-19 vaccine.

South Africa will be receiving one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this month from the Serum Institute of India; and a second batch is expected next month.

However, solidarity's Connie Mulder doesn't believe government is up to the task.

“We’re talking about the same government that cannot deliver tests to schools, that cannot supply power for our central provider and now they’re promising they will provide vaccines successfully, centrally.”

