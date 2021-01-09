Measures in place to expedite temporary disability grant re-applications – Sassa

Around 53,000 beneficiaries in the Western Cape could not receive their grant payments this month, as temporary disability grants lapsed at the end of December.

CAPE TOWN - Social Security Agency Sassa on Friday said measures have been put in place to expedite temporary disability grant re-applications.

Following a doctor's recommendation, recipients now have to reapply.



SASSA said there was no way grant reapplications could be finalised last year, as the 2020 payment cycle was still active.

Western Cape Communications Director, Shivani Wahab, said they had introduced a plan to safely process reapplications for this year.

“Every client will be provided with an appointment to finalise their disability grant application. There will be no need for any client to wait in long queues at any Sassa point.”

Wahab said applicants who met specific requirements could apply for a one-month social relief of distress grant.

“Applicants who are in undue hardship and not in receipt of form of any other income will be assisted and that is the cash equivalent of the disability grant for one month, provided they meet the correct criteria for social relief or distress.”

Officials say reapplications can be done at any Sassa office in the country.

