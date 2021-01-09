Lotto PowerBall results: Friday, 8 January 2021

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 8 January 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Have you checked your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results?

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 11 December 2020.

PowerBall: 11, 16, 28, 32, 41 B: 6

PowerBall plus: 19, 20, 23, 32, 33 B: 2

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.