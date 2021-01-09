Giyani man (32) arrested for killing wife (53) & burying body in shack

Neighbours apparently became suspicious when they noticed that there were no movements in the yard for the entire day on Wednesday after the couple was allegedly heard arguing the previous evening.

JOHANNESBURG - A 32-year-old man from Nwadzekudzeku village in Giyani, Limpopo has been arrested for murdering his 53-year-old wife and burying her body in a shallow grave inside a shack.

Neighbours apparently became suspicious when they noticed that there were no movements in the yard for the entire day on Wednesday, 6 January, after the couple was allegedly heard arguing the previous evening at around 9:30pm.

On Thursday morning neighbours then decided to check what was going on and upon entering the premises, bloodstains were allegedly seen through the window of a house inside the yard. They were also met by an unpleasant smell coming from a shack in front of the house.

They then decided to forcefully open the door of the shack after their calls went unanswered and discovered the shallow grave.

Police were immediately called and the woman's body was exhumed from the shallow grave. A manhunt was launched and the suspect was arrested on Friday afternoon.

Police said the woman is reportedly from KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal and her identity cannot be divulged at this stage as her family is still being traced.

The motive for the murder is unknown, but police said domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

“The arrest of this suspect and the actions that were taken by the local residents are commendable and should send a clear message that perpetrators of gender based violence and Femicide will not have any place to hide. We therefore urge our communities to continue working with the police by reporting crimes that take place in their localities,” said Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba.

The suspect will appear in court on Monday.

