Gauteng police nab 650 suspects during 'Operation O Kae Molao'

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police arrested 650 suspects between Wednesday and Thursday during Operation O Kae Molao across the province.

The operation was led by provincial Commissioner Elias Mawela, who were in Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

The integrated operations that started on Wednesday night focused mainly on tracing of suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes and gender-based violence, roadblocks, contact crimes, illegal mining and enforcing level three lockdown regulations.

In Ekurhuleni, a team which included the SAPS Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit, Data Dot and Tracker Connect were led to a chop-shop in Ivory Park where they recovered vehicles and vehicle parts that were reported stolen.

The recovered parts included Nissan NP200 brake boosters and petrol tanks of cars stolen in Kempton Park, Alexandra, Lyttleton, Putfontein and Bethany in North West Province.

The team also impounded four vehicles whose engines were tampered with. The manager at the chop shop was arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen cars and goods.

Across the province, suspects were arrested for offences that include murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, rape, common robbery, house breaking and theft, business robbery, driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of drugs, possession of gold-bearing material, possession of suspected stolen property, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, theft and contravention of National Disaster Management Act.

