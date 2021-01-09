French government advises clubs postpone European matches with British teams

The decision puts a doubt over next weekend's scheduled third round of games and a meeting to discuss this year's Six Nations.

PARIS - The French government has recommended clubs postpone European Cup matches with British teams due to the new COVID-19 variant, according to a statement sent to AFP on Saturday.

The decision puts a doubt over next weekend's scheduled third round of games and a meeting to discuss this year's Six Nations, set to start on 6 February, will take place next week.