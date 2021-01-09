ANC once again commits itself to ethical governance

During his virtual January 8 address, President Cyril Ramaphosa committed to better management of the country’s economy and public finances.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) on Friday recommitted itself to ethical governance.

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually delivered the party’s January 8 statement on Friday night.

The governing party is still reeling from the latest state corruption scandal that saw millions of rands meant for personal protective equipment looted.

Ramaphosa said the party would place ethical governance at the centre of plans to renew the party.

With its top leaders and deployees in government facing criminal charges for corruption and others appearing before the state capture commission, Ramaphosa again promised South Africans that his party would make it its mission to fix this.

He promised as he has done so before that this year, the ANC would renew itself - shedding this image of its past.

“The ANC must win public confidence by progressively meeting the needs of the people, accounting to communities, deploying the most capable cadres to positions of responsibility, managing public resources ethically and acknowledging our weaknesses.”

This year, the ANC will be contesting the local government elections, hoping to recoup lost support.

Ramaphosa committed to better management of the country’s economy and public finances.

Local government has been hardest hit by the thievery – with some municipalities’ electricity cut because monies meant to pay Eskom disappeared.

Ramaphosa said there was momentum in the fight against corruption despite the public outcry for people to be jailed.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.