616 new deaths, nearly 22k new COVID cases confirmed in last 24 hours
More than 940,000 people have beaten the virus in South Africa.
CAPE TOWN - Nearly 22,000 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed over the past day - along with 616 new deaths.
It brings South Africa’s death toll to 32,425. More than 940,000 people have beaten the virus in the country.
08 Friday 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/n3PqryTnaX— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 8, 2021
Delivering the African National Congress’s virtual January 8 statement on Friday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that battling COVID-19 remains South Africa's top priority for this year.
It threatens the economy, he said, adding efforts to combat the epidemic must be intensified.
SA'S COVID-19 CASES IN THE FIRST 7 DAYS OF 2021
