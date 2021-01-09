616 new deaths, nearly 22k new COVID cases confirmed in last 24 hours

More than 940,000 people have beaten the virus in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Nearly 22,000 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed over the past day - along with 616 new deaths.

It brings South Africa’s death toll to 32,425. More than 940,000 people have beaten the virus in the country.

Delivering the African National Congress’s virtual January 8 statement on Friday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that battling COVID-19 remains South Africa's top priority for this year.

It threatens the economy, he said, adding efforts to combat the epidemic must be intensified.

SA'S COVID-19 CASES IN THE FIRST 7 DAYS OF 2021

