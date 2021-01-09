5 killed after Toyota recklessly overtakes on N1 south
The Department of Transport said the N1 has been closed in both directions.
JOHANNESBURG - Five people have died following a multi-vehicle accident on the N1 south near Kranskop.
The driver of a Toyota Corolla recklessly overtook other vehicles and collided head-on with a truck. The truck then ploughed into several other vehicles.
