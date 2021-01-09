152 inmates, 8 officials test positive for COVID-19 at Helderstroom prison

The Western Cape facility was placed on lockdown after a sharp rise in infections over the last five days. There are currently 961 active COVID-19 cases at prisons across the country.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Correctional Services confirmed 152 inmates and eight officials have now tested positive for COVID-19 at the Helderstroom Centre in Caledon.

There are currently 961 active COVID-19 cases at prisons across the country.

The department's Singabakho Nxumalo said authorities put all the necessary measures in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the prison.

"We are working quite closely with our officials on the ground there. No one is going inside that facility and no one is leaving up until such time that the situation is under control."

Over 100 new cases have been recorded at correctional services facilities across the country over the past two days, with 182 deaths have been recorded at correctional services centres nationwide so far.

"There's a serious increase in the number of people contracting the virus, hence then our preventative measures must be intensified so that we can have less people getting infected."

