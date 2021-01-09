120 of latest 171 matric markers infected with COVID-19 are from Eastern Cape

More than 1,600 markers nationwide pulled out of the marking process which began a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education said over 170 markers who were due to mark matric exam papers, have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Many of those who pulled out were from Gauteng and cited, among others, ill-health and fear of exposure to COVID-19 as possible reasons.

Over 40,000 markers were currently marking papers at 177 centres across the country.

However, this mammoth task has proven to be challenging for the department as the pandemic continues to hinder its efforts in the marking millions of exams scripts.

The department said from the 171 infected markers, 120 of them were from the Eastern Cape.

With the deadline for the release of the 2020 matric results fast approaching, the department’s Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said contingency plans were however been put in place to replace markers.

“The possibility of the impact of this was discussed as early as March and provinces made provisions for it and it has shown so far, that there is no crisis at all in getting markers replaced because that has been fully addressed in the planning.”

The second wave of COVID-19 infections hasn’t only affected the marking of matric exam papers, but also raised fears that the new school year will be impacted.

