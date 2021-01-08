Zim journo Hopewell Chin’ono rearrested over tweet about police

The journalist was picked up at his Harare home on Friday afternoon and police are accusing him of communicating falsehoods.

HARARE - Reports from Zimbabwe said prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono had been arrested, for the third time in five months.

The journalist was picked up at his Harare home on Friday afternoon and police are accusing him of communicating falsehoods.

Rights lawyers said they were on their way to the police station.

Earlier, Chin’ono tweeted to his more than 175,000 followers that he was being arrested for communicating falsehoods.

The journalist is alleged to have tweeted a claim that a police officer had beaten a baby on its mother’s back on Monday.

The police and a cabinet minister have since said that was not true; they said the baby was hit, but not injured, by fragments of glass when an officer smashed a minibus windscreen.

This is the worst possible time to be arrested as Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 infection figures are on the rise and its prisons badly overcrowded.

